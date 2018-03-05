BMW launches 6 Series Gran Turismo in Chennai starting at Rs 5.89 million

German luxury car launched the 6 Series here today at a price of Rs 5.89 million (ex-showroom).



legend formally unveiled BMW's 6 Series Sports Line at the Auto Expo in last month.



Group, Plant Chennai, Managing Director, Dr Jochen Stallkamp, KUN Exclusive, Principal, formally launched the car at an event here.



The is produced at the company's factory at nearby Singaperumal Koil.



The company said in a statement that the diesel variant would be launched later in the year.



"The first-ever 6 Series is available in a locally-produced petrol variant-- 630i Sport Line and can be booked at KUN Exclusive, Chennai", it said.



"The truly distinctive first-ever 6 Series demonstrates an stand-alone concept invented by that makes a striking statement wherever it goes. It combines an exceptionally spacious interior with maximum comfort", Group India, President, said.



Vasanthi Bhupati said they were confident that the 6 Series would create a new segment and allow KUN to further tap the growing in Chennai.



The 250 car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in 6.3 seconds.



It comes with six air bags, anti-lock braking system, dynamic stability control and electronic vehicle immobiliser among others, the release added.