BMW launches new 330i Gran Turismo M Sport at Rs 49.4 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Tuesday launched an updated version of 330i Gran Turismo M Sport in India priced at Rs 49.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
"The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport with a perfect blend of sporting character, impressive performance and appealing design makes every journey an unforgettable experience," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.
The car, which comes with eight-speed automatic transmission, can accelerate 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds.
The model features various kinds of safety equipment including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), among others.
It also comes with dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), side-impact protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, runflat tyres and crash sensor.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Tursimo is now available in one diesel variant BMW 320d Gran Turismo Luxury Line, and two petrol variants BMW 330i Gran Turismo Luxury Line and BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport Edition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU