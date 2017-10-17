BMW launches new 330i Gran Turismo M Sport at Rs 49.4 lakh

German luxury carmaker on Tuesday launched an updated version of 330i in India priced at Rs 49.4 lakh (ex-showroom).



"The new 330i with a perfect blend of sporting character, impressive performance and appealing design makes every journey an unforgettable experience," Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.



The car, which comes with eight-speed automatic transmission, can accelerate 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds.The model features various kinds of safety equipment including six air bags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), among others.It also comes with dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), side-impact protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, runflat tyres and crash sensor.The 3 Series Gran Tursimo is now available in one diesel variant 320d Gran Turismo Luxury Line, and two petrol variants 330i Gran Turismo Luxury Line and 330i Edition.