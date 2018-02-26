BMW rolls out 6 Series Gran Turismo, diesel variant scheduled for late 2018

German automaker BMW rolled out the from its plant near Chennai on Monday. The plant will start the local production of in 2018. Jochen Stallkamp, managing director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said the was not only a unique concept but also made a significant mark through its advanced engineering, technology and innovations. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The plant will start the local production of the this year. Following the approach ‘Production follows the market’, BMW Group India has systematically accelerated its localisation programme in the country.

It has already strengthened its long-term commitment to the Indian market by increasing the level of localisation at BMW Group Plant Chennai to up to 50 per cent.