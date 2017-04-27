Company
Business Standard

BMW to be Aditya Birla group's premium vehicle partner globally

As part of the pact, BMW will offer privileges on its products

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

German luxury carmaker BMW Group on Thursday announced a partnership with Aditya Birla Group under which it will supply premium vehicles to the Indian business house's global operations.

BMW Group will be the preferred premium mobility supplier for Aditya Birla Group across 50 countries and over 70 companies internationally, the company said in a statement.



Besides India, the agreement will cover countries such as Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France and UK where Aditya Birla Group has operations, it added.

As part of the pact, BMW will offer privileges on its products such as preferential pricing, customised financial services and aftersales support to Aditya Birla Group.

Commenting on the partnership, BMW Group India Director- Sales Rene Gerhard said it is yet another step to bring the BMW experience closer to its exclusive clientele.

Aditya Birla Group Joint President - Corporate Administration Subrato Sarkaar said the initiative would give the group employees an enhanced user experience and service benefits, globally.

