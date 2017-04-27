BMW to be Aditya Birla group's premium vehicle partner globally

As part of the pact, BMW will offer privileges on its products

German luxury carmaker Group on Thursday announced a partnership with under which it will supply to the Indian business house's global operations.



Group will be the preferred premium mobility supplier for across 50 countries and over 70 internationally, the company said in a statement.



Besides India, the agreement will cover countries such as Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France and where has operations, it added.



As part of the pact, will offer on its products such as preferential pricing, customised financial services and aftersales support to



Commenting on the partnership, Group India Director- Sales Rene Gerhard said it is yet another step to bring the experience closer to its exclusive clientele.



Joint President - Corporate Administration Subrato Sarkaar said the initiative would give the group employees an enhanced user experience and service benefits, globally.

Press Trust of India