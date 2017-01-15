Board structure, control at Tata firms on Chandra's agenda

Role and representation of independent directors to be examined

Role and representation of independent directors to be examined

Tata Sons is considering a new structure to strengthen its control over operating companies after appointing N Chandrasekaran as its new chairman. Tata Sons expected Cyrus Mistry to resign as chairman from group companies’ boards after he was removed from chairman’s role at Tata Sons. The principal holding company of Tata Group had a tough time when independent directors at some of the group companies, including Tata Chemicals and Indian Hotels, supported ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry on the board. “Tata Sons will certainly look for better checks and ...

Abhineet Kumar