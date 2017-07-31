Boeing expects India to order up to 2100 aircraft worth $290 bn over 20 yrs

Co said on Monday it expects to order up to 2,100 new aircrafts worth $290 billion over the next 20 years, calling it the highest forecast ever for Asia's third-largest economy.

is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets with domestic passenger traffic growing at more than 20 per cent a year over the last few years.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners could increase the projection next year depending on how India's regional connectivity scheme pan out, said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Pacific and sales at Commercial Airplanes.

Last year, overhauled rules governing its aviation industry, liberalising norms for domestic carriers to fly overseas and spreading the country's air travel boom to smaller cities by capping airfares and opening new airports.

