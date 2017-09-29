JUST IN
Bombardier signs pact with Spicejet for largest ever Q400 turboprop order

Based on list prices, order for 50 aircraft is valued at up to $1.7 bn

Reuters 

SpiceJet

Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

Bombardier said the order, the subject of an initial letter of intent in June, was the largest it had received so far for the 90-seater aircraft.

Bombardier is currently in the middle of a trade row between Canada and the United States after a complaint by Boeing Co led to the US Department of Commerce to impose a preliminary 220-percent duty on Bombardier's CSeries jets.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 18:59 IST

