Bombardier signs pact with Spicejet for largest ever Q400 turboprop order
Based on list prices, order for 50 aircraft is valued at up to $1.7 bn
Reuters Last Updated at September 29, 2017 19:03 IST
http://mybs.in/2UYujmf
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
-
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU