Bombay Dyeing Retail to launch premium, functional textile products

In a bid to reach out to young consumers and come across as a youthful brand, the over century old is taking multiple steps such as the of functional textile targeting active life of youths as well as the of an e-commerce portal by early next year.

"We call the segment as active life which youths have where they would need different kinds of for different activities such as cycling, gym, etc. Also, in a first in the industry, we are also launching premium digital designer prints which are priced on the upwards of Rs 7,000 and are targeted towards the urban consumers," said Nagesh Rajanna, chief executive, Retail (BDR).

With an aim to treble its retail turnover to Rs 1,000 crore by 2020 from over Rs 300 crore in FY16, Retail has taken expansion activity even as it looks to more innovative on the run. According to Rajanna, while on one hand, the company has changed brand logo with "new vibrant look", the company is also going aggressive on the digital front to interact and engage with customers, especially youths.

" is a relatively traditional brand and over the last two decades, our communication wasn't sharp. We are reinventing ourselves. We have not only introduced the brand with a new vibrant look, we are investing around Rs 100 crore in scaling up the brand, even as we look to our e-commerce portal that will go live by March 2017. We hope online sales to contribute 8-10% to our total revenue by 2020," said Rajanna.

Part of the Rs 1,845.7 crore and Manufacturing Company Ltd (BDMCL), Retail has an over 30% share in the organised bed, bath and coordinates market which is valued at around Rs 1,000 crore. The company has over the last several months moved away from manufacturing to a more retail service oriented company, with over 90% of its requirement now being outsourced to manufacturing partners.

While currently, Retail contributes around 17% to BDMCL, by 2020, the company expects the same to grow to over 30%. This, the company is banking on the current expansion plan being undertaken, which by 2020 looks to see BDR's traditional textile multi-branded outlets (MBOs) grow from 5,000 to 10,000 and franchised stores from 200 to 500.

Meanwhile, talking about effects of on the industry, Rajanna said that as compared to October, the month of November saw overall 40-50% of impact on the overall industry. "However, in December, signs of recovery are being seen. While third quarter may see some impact, the fourth quarter should get normalised," he added.