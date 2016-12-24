Bombay Dyeing to launch premium, functional textile products

In a bid to reach out to young consumers and come across as a youthful brand, the century-old is introducing functional textile targeting the active life of youths, and is also launching an e-commerce portal early next year.

"We call this segment active life. It targets youths, who typically need different kinds of for different activities such as cycling and gym. Also, for the first time in the industry, we are also launching premium digital designer prints that are priced upwards of Rs 7,000 and are targeted towards urban consumers," said Nagesh Rajanna, chief executive, Retail.

With an aim to treble its retail turnover to Rs 1,000 crore by 2020 from Rs 300 crore in FY16, Retail has gone for expansion even as it looks to more innovative on the long run. According to Rajanna, while on the one hand, the company has a new brand logo with 'new vibrant look', the company is going aggressive on the digital front, in order to interact and engage with young customers.

" is a traditional brand whose communication hasn't been sharp for the past two decades. We are reinventing ourselves. We have not only introduced the brand with a new vibrant look, but are also investing around Rs 100 crore in scaling up the brand, even as we look to our e-commerce portal that will go live by March 2017. We expext online sales to contribute 8-10% to our total revenue by 2020," Rajanna said.

Part of the Rs 1,845.7-crore and Manufacturing Company (BDMCL), Retail has a 30% share in the organised bed, bath and coordinates market, which is valued at around Rs 1,000 crore. The company has, over the past several months, moved away from manufacturing to a more retail service-oriented company, with 90% of its requirement now being outsourced to manufacturing partners.

Currently, Retail contributes 17% to BDMCL; by 2020, the company expects the same to grow to 30%. The company is banking on the current expansion plan being undertaken, which by 2020 will see BDR's traditional textile multi-branded outlets grow from 5,000 to 10,000 and franchised stores from 200 to 500.

Talking about the effects of on the industry, Rajanna said that compared to October, the month of November saw an overall impact of 40-50%. "However, in December, signs of recovery are being seen. While the third quarter may see some impact, the fourth quarter should get normalised."