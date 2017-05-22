Bombay HC orders liquidation of Nimbus Communications

Broadcaster Nimbus Communications, promoter of sports channel Neo, has described the State Bank of Hyderabad’s (SBH) move to slap liquidation charges for loan defaults worth Rs 38 crore as uncalled for and capricious. A provisional liquidator has been appointed by the high court here in an order dated April 21, forcing Nimbus to act. While the company appealed against the order, set aside by the court earlier this month, Nimbus said it had sought restructuring and also made a one-time settlement offer to the bank. “Nimbus is a profit-making company with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?