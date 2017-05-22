Bombay HC orders liquidation of Nimbus Communications

Move uncalled for and capricious, company says

Move uncalled for and capricious, company says

Broadcaster Nimbus Communications, promoter of sports channel Neo, has described the State Bank of Hyderabad’s (SBH) move to slap liquidation charges for loan defaults worth Rs 38 crore as uncalled for and capricious. A provisional liquidator has been appointed by the high court here in an order dated April 21, forcing Nimbus to act. While the company appealed against the order, set aside by the court earlier this month, Nimbus said it had sought restructuring and also made a one-time settlement offer to the bank. “Nimbus is a profit-making company with ...

Urvi Malvania & Viveat Susan Pinto