Bombay HC to hear QNet officials' bail plea on January 5

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the bail application involving former billiard champion Michael Ferreira in QNet cheating case. Ferreira was taken into custody after he surrendered before the Bombay High Court in September. He is in custody since then.

When the application came up for hearing, the public prosecutor informed the court that special public prosecutor who appears in the case was not available for the hearing and hence the case be adjourned. The bail application is now posted for hearing on January 5. 

QNet is a Hong Kong based direct selling company which is operating in India through its sub-franchise Vihaan Direct Selling India Private Limited. 

