Business Standard

BookMyShow buys Hyderabad-based MastiTickets in all-cash deal

The acquisition will help the company to further strengthen its footprint in the region

Sharath Chowdary 

BookMyShow buys Hyderabad-based MastiTickets in all-cash deal

BookMyShow has acquired Hyderabad-based online ticketing platform MastiTickets in all-cash deal. The acquisition includes transfer of all its key assets along with existing cinema partnerships in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This is the fourth acquisition of the company. Earlier, it bought Chennai-based online ticketing player TicketGreen; acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based social media analytics start-up Eventifier and another Chennai-based fan relationship management (FRM) solutions provider Fantain Sports.

"The acquisition of MastiTickets fit perfectly into our expansion strategy. Hyderabad has been a high performing market for us and now with combined forces, we offer a superior user experience in Telangana and AP. This region is offering us huge growth potential," BookMyShow Co-founder Ashish Hemrajani said.

BookMyShow added 37 new locations in Telangana and AP last year. The online ticket sales and revenues grew at a rate of 25% from the region. The acquisition of MastiTickets will help the company to further consolidate its position and strengthen its footprint, Hemrajani said without disclosing the amount.

Last July, BookMyShow raised Rs 550 crore in its fourth round of investment led by US-based Stripes Group and other existing investors Network 18, Accel Partners, and SAIF Partners.

MastiTickets was founded by Ravi Narla in 2014. It has more than 120 cinemas in the Telangana and AP region on its platform.

