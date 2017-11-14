Boston Dynamics unveils SpotMini: An extraordinary dog-bot with senses

-
In the past, the company unveiled a host of robots in different evolutionary stages of robotics. In what could be considered as terrifying adaptation of living beings, these robots do not look as close to their living counterparts but try and mimic the complicated movements made by human or animal bodies. They are just a precursor to what we may see in the future; highly evolved robots that are able to move or act like human beings or animals.
A WildCat that runs like a horse...
And Atlas, the next generation human-bot
PS: As Boston Dynamics' says, “No robots were harmed during the making of these videos”
