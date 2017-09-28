Bournvita stays the course as it turns 70

Bournvita is redrawing its lines of engagement with customers through brand extensions, digital initiatives and different forms of communication as it closes in on its seventieth year in India. But the brand that was once endorsed by none other than Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, is not changing its positioning or its core values says Mondelez India that inherited Bournvita when it bought over Cadbury in 2010. Mondelez India Foods Private Limited is a part of Nasdaq-listed Mondelez International, the global snacking and food company. After spending seven decades in the ...