BPCL launches two new tenders seeking LNG cargo for delivery: Sources
Bharat Petroleum seeks a spot cargo for January 19-21 delivery into the Dahej import terminal
Reuters |
http://mybs.in/2UaR2Es
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU