BPCL launches two new tenders seeking LNG cargo for delivery: Sources

Reuters  |  London 

Bharat Petroleum launched a tender seeking a spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January and a separate tender for three cargoes for May, August and October, trade sources said.

Bharat seeks a spot cargo for January 19-21 delivery into the Dahej import terminal, with bids due on or before December 5 and the award due to be made on December 7, one trader said.

In a parallel tender, Bharat requires a cargo in May, August and October. Bids for this tender must be submitted on or before Nov. 28 and the award is due on Dec. 12, the trader said.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 08:04 IST

