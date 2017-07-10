BPCL plans to buy US crude oil for first time via 1-million-barrel tender

Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to buy its first ever cargo of crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday.

is seeking at least 1 million barrels of crude either for loading on Aug. 16-Sept.5 or delivery on Sept. 26-Oct. 15, it said.

Part 1 of the tender closes on July 11 and part 2 on July 14. Offers will remain valid until July 14.

