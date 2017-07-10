BPCL plans to buy US crude oil for first time via 1-million-barrel tender

-
ALSO READBPCL to lay 20-inch insulated pipeline to boost capacity in Kochi refinery IOC, BPCL, HPCL sign agreement to set up $30 bn refinery IOC, Oil India, BPCL in talks to buy 49% stake in Russia's Vankor field Oil trades near five-month lows despite Saudi assurances on supply cuts Oil falls as Opec compliance report underwhelms, US crude output rises
-
Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to buy its first ever cargo of crude oil from the United States, a tender document showed on Monday.
BPCL is seeking at least 1 million barrels of crude either for loading on Aug. 16-Sept.5 or delivery on Sept. 26-Oct. 15, it said.
Part 1 of the tender closes on July 11 and part 2 on July 14. Offers will remain valid until July 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU