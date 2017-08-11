BPCL Q1 profit plunges 72% to Rs 745 crore, misses estimates

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday reported a 72% plunge in first- profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit fell to Rs 745 crore ($116.18 million), for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 2,621 crore a year ago, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of Rs 1,406 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses in the jumped 24% to Rs 66,309 crore.

June- gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, slipped to $4.88 per barrel, compared with $6.09 per barrel in the same period last year.

($1 = Rs 64.1250)

