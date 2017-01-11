BrahMoS Aerospace not liable to pay sales tax to Maharashtra: Bombay HC

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia that provides BrahMos cruise missiles

In a reprieve to Private Limited, the on Tuesday held that the company was not liable to pay sales to for using a unit in to store missile parts.



Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between and that provides BrahMos cruise missiles to the defence ministry.



A division bench headed by Justice S C Dharmadhikari had accepted a filed by the company in 2015 challenging the sales imposed by the for storing imported explosive 'warheads' at a unit in Nagpur.



has a manufacturing unit in that has been operational since 2007.



As per the plea, missiles from in a 'Semi-Knocked Condition,' and assembles them with certain "other elements manufactured or bought in Andhra Pradesh," and subsequently, sells the missiles to the Indian armed forces.



"The combat missiles, which are used in the battle field, are equipped with warheads that are explosive or toxic materials," reads the plea.



These warheads are imported by BrahMos from Russia, and considering that they are explosive in nature, they are stored at a unit in a village in Nagpur, it added.



Accordingly, the combat missiles which are manufactured/assembled by the petitioner at its unit are sent to unit for the purpose of integration of warhead and subsequently dispatched to the Indian armed forces from Nagpur.



For all such "sales" to the Defence Ministry, is charged a Central Sales by the of Telangana (formerly by the government), at the rate of 14.5 per cent.



However, in May 2015, the Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax, Nagpur, sent a notice to the petitioner contending that since the warheads were stored and integrated into the missile at Nagpur, the petitioner was liable to pay Sales to the government.



It sent the petitioner an assessment report asking it to pay to the tune of Rs 117,78,81,602.



The petitioner, however, challenged the assessment report arguing that it was already paying taxes in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana and that it was using the unit "merely as a stop-over" for the integration of the warheads.

