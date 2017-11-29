Brand extension drives Emami

Emami Limited is sharpening its focus on health care and men’s grooming space to drive future growth through product extensions of its fastest selling products such as BoroPlus, Zandu and Fair and Handsome. Over the last six months, the company has launched as many as eight new product variants of its existing mother brands.

For example, Emami introduced BoroPlus Perfect Touch and BoroPlus Zero Oil Zero Pimple Face Wash as an extension of mother brand BoroPlus over the last two months. Similarly, it has come out with new health care product Zandu Snez-Cure under the mother brand ...