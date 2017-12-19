Brand Sephora gets an image makeover

Sephora, the French beauty retailer from the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton family, has struggled to make it work in the Indian market.

But after five years in the country and two failed partnerships, the French retail brand is hoping to get third time lucky with its new partner Arvind Lifestyle Brands. The Indian venture broke even in the second quarter of FY2018 and it is all set to further expand its store footprint in the coming year. A booming beauty market and a new leadership have raised the brand’s hopes and it is planning to bring in 14 new labels while ...