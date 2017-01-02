Branded groceries to on-demand video: Start-up trends for India in 2017

If 2015 was the year of capital invested, 2017 is going to be the year of customer experience. A few spaces will have an advantage.

Fresh foods

Without brands, no one takes responsibility for the quality of any product. And in the perishable food space, that’s dangerous. Choose any meat, fish or vegetable. There is no way of telling how old it is (or how freshness is maintained), where it was grown, or what pesticides were used.

But this can change with good, strong brands. Several companies across food groups have been working hard to build a proof of concept over the past few years. In 2017, I think we’ll see these companies mature.

businesses

“Competing on products was last century’s competition; now you need to be able to compete on business models,” wrote Alexander Osterwalder.

Nowhere does Osterwalder’s quote ring truer than in India today. And the one model that’ll lead the charge in 2017 is the subscription. It the ultimate convenience to be able to automate regular purchases. The tipping point for this model in 2017 will be billing. These businesses are only as convenient as their billing systems.

Original video content

The combination of internet connectivity, a better understanding of device characteristics, the content delivery networks, and great quality content will help take off next year.