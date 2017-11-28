Brands take the Facebook bait

When Kishor Biyani announced the launch of his new business model Retail 3.0 earlier in the week, Facebook came on board as a digital analytics partner to help the retail giant gauge consumer trends. This isn’t Facebook’s first engagement with Future group.

Biyani’s Big Bazaar was able to use its reach and frequency tools to push up the efficiency of its customer-engagement initiatives and reach over 17.5 million customers. The campaign resulted in 108 per cent improvement in offline sales for the hypermarket. Facebook has spent the past year and more ...