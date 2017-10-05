Brands to lead region-wise growth for Myntra: Ananth Narayanan

Working towards making his company Ebitda Zero by next year, Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra and Jabong, is getting into multiple tie-ups with brands to bolster his online-to-offline strategy. Speaking to Karan Choudhury, he makes it clear that while it is registering its presence offline, Myntra is very much an online retailer. Myntra on Wednesday, along with its business partner, Barcelona-based fashion brand Mango, opened its first bricks-and-mortar store with the latest concept in Delhi. Mango's expansion plans comprise of 25 store openings in India over the next five ...