Breach of stock broker norms: HSBC InvestDirect settles case with Sebi

Securities has settled proceedings with markets regulator in connection with alleged violation of stock broker norms on payment of over Rs 33 million towards settlement charges. agreed to settle proposed adjudication proceedings in the case after it was approached by Securities (India) Ltd with a plea under the settlement regulations "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusion of law". "The proceedings under (Intermediaries) Regulations, 2008 for the defaults...are settled...and shall not initiate any enforcement action against the applicant (HSBC InvestDirect) for the said defaults," said in an order passed today. The regulator had initiated the proceedings against the brokerage firm under the (Intermediaries) Regulations in July 2009 for the alleged violation of stock brokers norms in the matter of Pending adjudication proceedings, (earlier known as IL&FS Investmart Securities) had offered to settle the case on payment of over Rs 3 as settlement charges. Thereafter, Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee recommended the case for settlement on the payment of the amount.

This was also approved by Sebi's panel of whole-time members, following which the the brokerage firm remitted the amount. Accordingly, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against It further said that enforcement actions, including commencing or reopening of the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by it is found to be untrue.