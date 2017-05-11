Bribe allegation surface as Kia Motors prefers Andhra Pradesh over TN

Amidst the state government facing criticism on losing out the Kia Motors' manufacturing facility to Andhra Pradesh, the government has said that Korean companies do not set up two facilities in the same states, which is the reason for the company selecting the neighbouring state for its operations.

There were allegations that Kia Motors, part of Korean auto major Motors, decided not to invest in since the politicians had asked for a huge

While the land was available with State Industries Promotion Corporation of (SIPCOT) at the automobile hub of Oragadam, near Chennai, the politicians allegedly demanded 50 per cent more than the official cost as bribe, according to a businessman who didnot want his identity to be disclosed.

Industries Minister M C Sampath said that the Korean companies have a policy that they will not set up two manufacturing facilities in a single state and that is the reason for selecting for its manufacturing facility. Motor is one of the pioneers in setting up their manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, starting pilot manufacturing in 1998.

Senior officials from the State added that the decision was to de-risk by having facilities in different locations.

has been considered as a hub for automobile industry, with players such as Ford, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Daimler, Nissan, Renault and BMW, with an ecosystem developed near Chennai.

It also offers connectivity to various parts of the world through ports, which helps companies to export products manufactured in India to other destinations.

The state government, in August 2016, has said that it has offered about 400 acres of land for and was hopeful that the company would set up manufacturing unit in the State.

However, on April 27, announced that it has signed an investment agreement of $1.1 billion for establishment of manufacturing plant in India. The manufacturing facility is expected to begin production in the second half of 2019 and produce up to approximately 300,000 units each year.

wanted to start their manufacturing plant in India to make compact sedans and compact SUVs and the local consultants recommended as first choice, as second and Sri City, an integrated business city in Southern part of as third choice.

When Kia demanded tax holiday, power tariff concessions and the infrastructure support in terms of roads and others, they sought a huge bribe, alleged a local consultant claiming involvement in the talks.

Following this, M K Stalin, the leader of opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president, alleged that the multinational companies are leaving as those who are in power are asking for huge for allowing them to set up operations in the state.

In a Facebook post, he said, "All investors are running away from due to rampant corruption of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime".