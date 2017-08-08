Bridgestone to invest $304.3 mn to expand Pune, Indore plants

Bridgestone
India Pvt Ltd, a group company of global tyre manufacturer Bridgestone
Corporation, will invest
$304.3 million for the expansion of its Pune
(Chakan) and Indore
(Kheda) plants.
The investment
will be done in a phased manner over the next five years, starting 2017.
This investment
will enable Bridgestone’s Indian plants
to meet increased tyre demand owing to growing vehicle population and production. Production capacity is expected to increase by an estimated 15,000 tyres per day, bringing the total daily production from both plants
to approximately 41,000 tyres by 2022, the company said.
In addition to capacity expansion, this investment
will enable the expansion of size production mix capability at both the plants.
Kazutoshi Oyama, executive director, Bridgestone
India Pvt Ltd said, "This investment
affirms our commitment to expand Bridgestone's footprint in India, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and will enable Bridgestone
India to be equipped with advanced manufacturing technology and processes that will allow us to better serve our customers with products of superior quality."
This investment
will further enhance Bridgestone
India's capability and capacity to produce tyres with cutting edge technology, to contribute in respect of the environment, while supporting the increasing demands of mobility to improve and facilitate the way the Indian community move, live and work.
