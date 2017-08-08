Bridgestone to invest $304.3 mn to expand Pune, Indore plants





The will be done in a phased manner over the next five years, starting 2017.



This will enable Bridgestone’s Indian to meet increased tyre demand owing to growing vehicle population and production. Production capacity is expected to increase by an estimated 15,000 tyres per day, bringing the total daily production from both to approximately 41,000 tyres by 2022, the company said.



Kazutoshi Oyama, executive director, India Pvt Ltd said, "This affirms our commitment to expand Bridgestone's footprint in India, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and will enable India to be equipped with advanced manufacturing technology and processes that will allow us to better serve our customers with products of superior quality."

This will further enhance India's capability and capacity to produce tyres with cutting edge technology, to contribute in respect of the environment, while supporting the increasing demands of mobility to improve and facilitate the way the Indian community move, live and work.