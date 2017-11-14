The 90s nostalgia: Uber offers free vintage car rides on Children's day

It's Children's Day today and the cab-aggregator service giant is offering free rides to kids in vintage cars, which includes Hindustan Motors Contessa, Fiat Premier NE118, Hindustan Motors Ambassador, Maruti 800, and Fiat Padmini.

The cab-aggregator service provider has partnered with Droom.in, an online automobile marketplace, to bring back the vintage cars, which used to be the status symbol in the nineties.

To avail the ride in one of the above-mentioned vintage cars, all one needs to do is to request for a joyride using ‘Nostalgia’ icon made available in the app. The ride is completely free and the rider can enjoy the ride for 10-15 minutes.

And if the ride in the vintage car is not enough to bring back the nostalgia, is also providing gift hampers that include Tinkle comics, Kismi toffees, Phantom sweet cigarettes, audio cassettes, movie posters, slam books and more. These items would certainly bring back the nostalgia for people born in the nineties.

“Back to the 90s is a simple effort from our side to give our riders a break from their day to day routine, take a trip down memory lane. With this activation, we hope parents enjoy showing their children what the 90s were like,” said Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager West, India,

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, Droom said, “This is a great opportunity for the riders to rekindle their fond memories of the 90s with a nostalgic experience comprising renowned cars of the 90s and a surprise hamper with 90s memorabilia. We hope that this campaign that promises a trip down memory lane will ensure a memorable experience for the riders that they will cherish for a lifetime.”