Britannia Industries Q2 profit up 11.5% to Rs 261 crore

The FMCH major had posted a net profit of Rs 234.05 cr in the July-Sept period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FMCG major Britannia Industries today reported an 11.52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 261.03 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 234.05 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.


Its total income from operation rose 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,596.11 crore as against Rs 2,497.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses increased 2.56 per cent to Rs 2,202.68 crore as against Rs 2,147.67 crore earlier.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 13:58 IST

