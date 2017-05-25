Company
Britannia Industries Q4 consolidated profit up 6% at Rs 211 crore

Consolidated revenue rose at the rate of 6% to Rs 2,316 crore

Britannia Industries Q4 consolidated profit up 6% at Rs 211 crore

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries on Thursday reported a six per cent rise in consolidated profit in the fourth-quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17.

Consolidated profit came in at Rs 211 crore ($32.65 million), compared with Rs 199 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 218 crore in the March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,316 crore.

