Britannia Industries Q4 consolidated profit up 6% at Rs 211 crore

Biscuit maker Britannia Industries on Thursday reported a six per cent rise in consolidated profit in the fourth-quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17.
Consolidated profit came in at Rs 211 crore ($32.65 million), compared with Rs 199 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of Rs 218 crore in the March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Consolidated revenue rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,316 crore.
