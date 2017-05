The information technology (IT) outage at British Airways hit flights to as well. The two flights coming from Heathrow, London, to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New (BA 143/142), and the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, (BA 139/138), by midnight on Saturday were on time, as they took off before the outage. They were also expected to fly back, albeit with some delay. The check-in for passengers to these fights started at 10 pm, the usual time. However, flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and New which were to take off on Saturday evening and arrive on Sunday morning were cancelled.