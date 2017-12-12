British Airways Mumbai-London flight diverted to Baku due to technical snag

A flight from Mumbai scheduled to land at Heathrow airport on Monday evening was diverted to Baku in Azerbaijan after declaring a "general emergency".



Reports from passengers on board BA198 indicated that engineers were at work to fix a technical fault on the aircraft before it could resume its journey to London.



One passenger tweeted that they were "stuck in Baku" due to technical fault, which involved smoke in the first class cabin."Makes me wish I was still in Goa," said the passenger, Sylvia Traganida, who revealed that the flight had already had a delayed take-off from Mumbai due to extreme weather conditions at its destination.BA, along with a number of other airlines, had issued an alert earlier on Monday that many of its flights will be disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the UK on Sunday."Some flights will be disrupted today due to crew and aircraft being out of position following yesterday's weather. Please check your flight status ahead of travelling to the airport," a BA statement said.