Qualcomm buy to make Broadcom a giant in India

Broadcom’s audacious $100-billion bid to buy out chipmaker Qualcomm, if it goes through, will make the former the largest player in the Indian market among application processors for mobile devices. In India, the mobile devices market constitutes more than 50 per cent of the semiconductor business by revenue and is the most attractive market. Currently, Qualcomm is the leader in this market with a market share of 33.8 per cent, according to GfK Global estimates for the first quarter of 2017, just ahead of Taiwanese chip design company MediTek, which has a ...