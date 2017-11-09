JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Micromax Bharat-1 review: A power-packed 4G LTE Android feature phone
Business Standard

Brussels Airlines mulls non-stop service to Delhi airport

In March the Lufthansa group airline launched Brussels-Mumbai flight, it's first in Asia

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines is evaluating a non-stop service between Brussels and Delhi to capitalise on the growth in air travel in India, the airline's chief executive officer Bernard Gustin said.

Brussels Airlines, part of Lufthansa group, had launched a service to Mumbai in March, its first destination in Asia. Encouraged by the response, the airline is now considering a service to Delhi. However, a final decision on the Delhi route is yet to be taken. Brussels Airlines is evaluating a non-stop service between Brussels and Delhi to capitalise on the growth in air travel in India, the airline's chief executive officer Bernard Gustin said.

"Delhi will be an obvious choice and it will be foolish not to consider it as it would mean connecting both the financial and national capitals of India with the capital of Europe," Gustin said on Thursday. 

The European Commission headquarters is in Brussels.

"The Brussels-Mumbai route has been successful so far and we are happy with it. Our load factors are close to 80 per cent and we have flown over 60,000 passengers on the route. But we need to consolidate our success before we decide on opening a new route. We need to walk before we run," he added.

Over 70 per cent of passengers from India travel onward Brussels to other destinations in Europe and the US. Apart from leisure and corporate traffic, the airline is attracting diamond traders from India who travel to Belgium, Israel and US. The airline is giving the traders loyalty programme reward benefits offered to frequent flyers such as lounge access and fast track security clearance at Brussels airport. 
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 14:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements