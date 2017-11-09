Brussels Airlines mulls non-stop service to Delhi airport

is evaluating a non-stop service between Brussels and Delhi to capitalise on the growth in air travel in India, the airline's chief executive officer Bernard Gustin said.



"Delhi will be an obvious choice and it will be foolish not to consider it as it would mean connecting both the financial and national capitals of India with the capital of Europe," Gustin said on Thursday.

The European Commission headquarters is in Brussels.

"The Brussels-Mumbai route has been successful so far and we are happy with it. Our load factors are close to 80 per cent and we have flown over 60,000 passengers on the route. But we need to consolidate our success before we decide on opening a new route. We need to walk before we run," he added.

Over 70 per cent of passengers from India travel onward Brussels to other destinations in and the US. Apart from leisure and corporate traffic, the airline is attracting diamond traders from India who travel to Belgium, Israel and US. The airline is giving the traders loyalty programme reward benefits offered to frequent flyers such as lounge access and fast track security clearance at Brussels airport.