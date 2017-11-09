Brussels Airlines mulls non-stop service to Delhi airport

-
Brussels Airlines, part of Lufthansa group, had launched a service to Mumbai in March, its first destination in Asia. Encouraged by the response, the airline is now considering a service to Delhi. However, a final decision on the Delhi route is yet to be taken. Brussels Airlines is evaluating a non-stop service between Brussels and Delhi to capitalise on the growth in air travel in India, the airline's chief executive officer Bernard Gustin said.
