BS CEO Survey: India Inc to step up investments, increase hiring in 2018

Despite a lukewarm year that’s gone by for Corporate India, chief executive officers (CEOs) are optimistic about the New Year.

They expect higher sales growth and, as a result, a majority of them are planning to hire more people and increase investments. In a nationwide survey carried out by this newspaper of 40 CEOs in December, 60% of the corporate leaders said the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) has made their lives easier though almost 72.5% of them said they are still awaiting more clarity on the various issues emanating from the one-nation one-tax rolled ...