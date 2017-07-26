BSE ties up with Egyptian Exchange, signs MoU to build capital market flows

The exchanges
signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), through which they have created possibilities for a range of opportunities to be studied and explored for the development of their businesses, products
and markets
and to share knowledge and build on both bourses' strategies to strengthen international connectivity.
"This MoU further complements EGX's strategy to cooperate with global exchanges
beyond its traditional markets
in Africa, the Middle East
and Europe. EGX
and BSE
both boost a long history of being in existence and business
over 100 years," Omran said.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO at BSE, said: "The MoU between BSE
and EGX
represents a significant step in integrating both the exchanges
to build capital market flows.
We are sure that this integration will go a long way in building both our expertise in product development and strengthening international connectivity".
