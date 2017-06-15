BSNL introduces 4 GB data for new prepaid scheme at Rs 444 for 90 days

This is the highest per day data limit being offered by any telecom operator in the country

State-run telecom firm on Thursday increased per day data offering to 4GB at 3G speeds under a new priced at Rs 444 with 90 days validity.



" (BSNL) has introduced ' Chaukka' - '444", a new STV, for truly unlimited data for 90 days as special promotional offer under prepaid mobile services," the company said in a statement.



Under the scheme, one gigabyte of will cost less than a rupee -- the lowest in the sector.



"We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," Director for consumer mobility R K Mittal said.



BSNL's competitors in the market are offering up to 2GB of mobile broadband per day.



"The benefits customer will get under the new STV-444 ' Chaukka' of Rs 444 truly unlimited data with 4 GB data/day with validity of 90 days," said.



The new offer follows BSNL's unlimited data offer 'Triple ACE' special tariff voucher of Rs 333 in which it offered customers 3 GB data per day.

Press Trust of India