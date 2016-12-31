BSNL launches unlimited local and STD calls at Rs 144

Cashing in on the rollout by several telecom operators offering unlimited facility, Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Saturday joined the bandwagon with launch of a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering similar features.

The plan, which is valid for six months, would offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300MB data, Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava said.

After handing over two new packs to customers, Srivastava said with the new pack, calls are absolutely free and would be available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.

The telecom service provider was also taking up several initiatives including launch of 4,400 hotspots across the country.

"We have 4,400 hotspots launched country wide. I think in Mahabalipuram near Chennai has a similar hotspots. Our immediate strategy is to expand this. In next one year, we will be having around 40,000 Hotspots across the country," he said.

Besides the company had also obtained 2500 Mhz from Government of India for launching service in rural areas, he said, adding would unveil classic LTE (Long Term Evolution) spectrum in phased manner.