BSNL launches unlimited mobile plan at Rs 99, 4G roll-out likely from March

State-owned today introduced unlimited prepaid mobile plans starting at Rs 99 for the telecom circle to take on rising competition. The telecom operator was also bullish on the 2,100 spectrum band before its 4G roll-out here, which could be as early as from March this year, Telephones CGM S P Tripathi said. "We expect spectrum in the 2,100 band within days and equipment is also ready," he said, sounding optimistic about the 4G roll-out in phases across the city with 650-odd towers. He said the new plan starts from Rs 99 for 26 days and Rs 319 for 90 days unlimited voice calls with roaming, except in and At Rs 999, the company will offer unlimited calls and 1GB/day high-speed data for 181 days. Tripathi said he expects the next fiscal year 2018-19 to be "much better" for the company as the price war gradually settles. In the current fiscal, Telephones is hopeful of clocking revenues between Rs 510 crore and Rs 550 crore, while losses are pegged at about Rs 350 crore, company officials said. It is also focusing on recovery of dues from to the tune of Rs 300 crore.