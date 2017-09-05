BSNL's Rs 429 plan gives 1 GB data per day, unlimited calls

JUST IN
Photo: Reuters

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data centric plan for Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services.

This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala Circle), a company statement said here on Tuesday.

R K Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board said: "This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is, Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any internet and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario."
First Published: Tue, September 05 2017. 16:30 IST

