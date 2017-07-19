BSNL to provide WiFi modem at Rs 1,500 with 100% cash back

The on Wednesday said it has decided to waive off installation charges for new landline/wireline broadband/fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections in all circles.

The (BSNL) said it has also launched a scheme offering "ADSL at Rs 1,500 with five-year warranty and 100 per cent cash back" to the broadband customers who subscribe under any broadband plan with fixed monthly charge of Rs 675 and above.

The customers who outrightly purchase the ADSL from at Rs 1,500 will be offered Rs 50 per month for maximum 30 months, the said in a statement.

The new schemes will minimise the additional cost burden to the customers, the added.

