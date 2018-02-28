BSNL to roll out 4G service across India by year-end

State-run telecom firm plans to roll out services across by the end of this year with an investment of about Rs 250 billion. "We are awaiting spectrum allocation from the government in 2100 band to launch VOLTE service. By the end of this year, we will roll out services across country where we operate," told here. He said that has already started services in parts of has requested government for 5Mhz slot of or spectrum in 2100 band for deploying services through equity investment route in the company. " The value of spectrum that government will allocate is around Rs 120 billion in which government, as per proposal, will bear the cost of Rs 90 billion.

Total cost of spectrum will come around Rs 190 billion. Balance will be paid by in 10 annual instalment," Shrivastava said. The company has awarded telecom network contract to in 10 circles and to for the rest of 10 circles where it operates. "Total contract is for around Rs 6,000 crore which has been equally distributed among Nokia and ZTE," Shrivastava said.