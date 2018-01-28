BSNL to stop free Sunday calls on landlines from February 1

State-owned telecom company (BSNL) will withdraw its from landlines on Sundays from February 1. The decision comes soon after the company decided to curb free night calling benefits. "BSNL is going to withdraw the free Sunday from February 1.

This will happen nationally. But, from Telephones, we are working on some plans which I think will mitigate the impact for our customers," Telephones (CalTel) S P told Telephones (CalTel) is BSNL's Kolkata unit. That means, similar to any weekdays, customers will be charged on Sundays for landline/combo/FTTH plans. It will be applicable to both new as well as existing customers, he said. BSNL has already revised the night voice calling scheme in mid-January after which free calling is offered from 10.30 pm instead of 9 pm, CalTel to the CGM Goutam Chakraborty said. Free night calling and free Sunday calling were introduced from August 21, 2016. The new plans are being sent to the for their approval and officials are optimistic about the plans getting cleared soon. Telephones currently has six lakh fixed landline connections out of some 12 million connections across the country.