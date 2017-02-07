State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.
The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.
Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.
The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.
The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added..
BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge
The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UTMU8u
State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge
The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to callsThe increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.
The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.
Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.
The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.
The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added..