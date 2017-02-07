BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge

The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls

State-owned has reduced duration of its landline to landline by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.



The duration (pulse) of each from landline to landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a spokesman said here today.



Besides, the charge per (metered called unit) for each within network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.



The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from network to other operators' network.



The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added..

Press Trust of India