Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Telecom

Asus Zenphone 3S Max launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
Business Standard

BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge

The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge

State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.

The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.

Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.

The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.

The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added..

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge

The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls

The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.

The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.

Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.

The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.

The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added.. image
Business Standard
177 22

BSNL trims pulse, hikes by 20% intra-network local call charge

The increased charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls

State-owned BSNL has reduced duration of its landline to landline local call by one minute on same network and also hiked the charge by 20 per cent.

The duration (pulse) of each local call from BSNL landline to BSNL landline has been reduced from three minutes to two minutes, a BSNL spokesman said here today.

Besides, the charge per MCU (metered called unit) for each local call within BSNL network has also been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1.20 per unit from Re 1 at present, he informed.

The (increased) charge is now at par with the per unit charge of Rs 1.20 applicable to calls made from BSNL network to other operators' network.

The hike in per unit charge and reduction in call duration have been made without any intimation to the subscribers. The changes became known in the bills for January 2017, he added..

image
Business Standard
177 22