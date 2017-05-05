Budget airline AirAsia X to start daily Mumbai-Bali flight from May 19

AirAsia X, the long-haul budget arm of the Malaysian airlines group AirAsia, will roll out this month a new flight connecting with

The new daily air service between the two cities, which will commence operations from May 19, will be operated by Indonesia AirAsia X, a statement said on Friday.

Indonesia is a joint venture between and Indonesia AirAsia.

is one of AirAsia's hubs, connecting the island directly to other destinations in Indonesia such as Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Solo, Medan, and Bandung, and also further to Darwin and Perth in Australia.

The Mumbai- flight will be catered by a 377-seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft, with 365 seats in economy and the rest 12 in business or premium class, it said.

At present, flies three times a week service to Delhi from Kuala Lumpur.

"We see this route (Mumbai-Bali) as promising one, as it opens connectivity to aspiring customers' dream holiday destinations eastward. This newly launched route is also partly to answer the increasing demand of tourists from India coming to Bali," Indonesia Chief Executive, Captain Sulistyo Nugroho Hanung said.

Once the new service takes off the ground, passengers from India will be able travel from to with a quick stopover in Kuala Lumpur, a release said.

The also said Malaysian visa will not be required for the stopover flight and Indian nationals can travel visa-free to for up to 30 days.