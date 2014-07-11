Budget evokes mixed reaction from industry in Odisha

The maiden Union of government presented by Union Finance Minister, on Thursday has evoked mixed reactions from the bodies in the state.



Though most of the associations termed the growth oriented, many felt Odisha, as usual, has handed out a raw deal in the



"The Union has broadly indicated a road-map for growth with thrust on a lot of reformatory measures. It also encourages both consumption and manufacturing. However, while states like Assam, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and north-eastern states have got a lot of allocations on different sectors, has been neglected though it is the second poorest state in India," said Binod Dash, Vice President (Commerce) of Utkal Chamber of Commerce and (UCCI), the apex body of the state.Vineet Gupta, Co-Chair Yi (Bhubaneswar Chapter) welcomed the Centre's proposal for setting up of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the state. Such centres of high excellence will boost the education sector in the state which is fast evolving as an education hub of the eastern region, he added.Similarly, CII State Council Finance and Taxation Panel convenor Arun K Sabat hailed the Union for raising the income tax exemption slab from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh that will relieve the low income groups.