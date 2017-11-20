Bulls make a comeback in Shriram Transport Finance

The share price of Shriram Transport Finance has gained about 19 per cent in the past one month, far higher than the 1.5–3 per cent rise on the BSE Sensex and Nifty. The price movement is not only an indicator of change in sentiment but also reiterates the long-term comfort investors have had with the stock. The deal with IDFC Limited, called off about a month ago, came as a major relief as it was said to be value depletive for its shareholders.

The news also followed a satisfying September quarter (Q2) results. Interestingly, the road ahead also looks promising for the financier. ...