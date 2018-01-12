Buy Airtel Infinity postpaid plan, get one year of Amazon prime membership

Telecom major and giant have come together to bring in an offer in the Indian market, under which new and existing Airtel Postpaid customers with an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or above get a one-year Amazon Prime membership, worth Rs 999. According to a press released by Airtel, the offer includes unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video, at no additional cost.

The prees release sayd customers can watch and enjoy and have access to over 11 million Prime eligible products, early and exclusive deals, special discounts and more, while shopping on Amazon.in—all as part of the Prime membership provided with Airtel's postpaid plan.

The offer for one year of Amazon Prime is activated exclusively through the app. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices to begin streaming a broad selection of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids’ programming and Amazon Prime Originals.

How customers can avail this offer:

Upgrade to Rs 499 or above Infinity Postpaid plans, which come with large bundles of data, unlimited Local, STD and National Roaming calls, data rollover (up to 200 GB), and device protection. Download the app from the App Store or get.airtel.tv/amazon. Open the app and click on the special Airtel – Amazon digital card (available only to eligible Airtel customers). Signup for Amazon Prime by registering a phone number and password – no credit card or additional information required since customers receive this at no additional cost from Airtel. Download the Prime Video app and begin streaming a broad selection of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids’ programming and Amazon Prime Originals.

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband customers are also eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits. They simply need to download the app on their registered mobile number and follow the steps described above. For details on eligible plans, customers can visit www.airtel.in/broadband.

What Prime membership benefits include: