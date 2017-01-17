Buyers still intact? Retail car sales up 3.5% in December despite note ban

More people bought cars last month as compared to a year before, despite the low consumption sentiment after currency demonetisation. Wholesale shipment of passenger vehicles (by companies to dealers) fell 1.3%. In contrast, retail sales are estimated to have improved by a little over three%. Which shows the companies were able to bring buyers to showrooms despite demonetisation, with offers of price hikes and steep discounts. R C Bhargava, chairman at Maruti Suzuki, the country’s biggest in car sales, said their practice was to keep wholesale supply lower in ...