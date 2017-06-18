Byju's strategy: Focus on teaching concepts made personalised app a hit

Paid user base for online education in India will grow from 1.57 mn to 9.5 mn in 2021, says a study

Mobile learning start-up Byju’s has carved a niche for itself in the Indian edtech space, eyeing a billion-dollar valuation this year following a profitable last quarter. Its multimedia app, launched less than two years ago, has caught on among schoolchildren thanks to its strong positioning of learning as fun. The company had started out by teaching candidates of competitive exams in 2007-08. But the realisation that the pressure of cracking competitive would be eliminated “if one learns the concepts in the cognitive years” helped the company to come up with the ...

Ritwik Sharma