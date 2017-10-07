Cadila among few bright spots in pharma space

Unlike many of its pharma peers, there has been a slew of goods news for Cadila Healthcare in recent times. While its Moraiya plant recently got clearance of the USFDA, Cadila has also received almost a dozen approvals for new launches in the US since September. In the last 7-8 days itself, there were five announcements on fresh approvals for new products and dosage forms. Faster launches is crucial for the US business (40 per cent of sales), given the intense pricing pressure being faced by all pharma companies, and will enable Cadila to sustain its growth rates. Compiled by ...